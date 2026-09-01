If your business is contending with increasing complexity in storage infrastructure, you're not alone.

Indeed, this was the topic of a recent Omdia whitepaper published on behalf of Dell Technologies, which found that 68% of IT leaders identified complexity as a top challenge.

But complexity takes many forms, and there are key contributing factors.

These can vary based on organizational size, expertise, and capabilities, but there are several recurring pain points that IT leaders have in common.

So what can IT leaders expect to learn with this whitepaper, and what are the key questions you should be asking?

What are the key causes of storage complexity?

First and foremost, legacy systems in need of modernization place a huge strain on organizations and simply can't keep pace with current demands.

With AI-driven workloads, surging data growth, and the need for real-time performance capabilities, this puts legacy systems at a huge disadvantage.

How do legacy systems impact operations?

Legacy systems lack the "speed, efficiency, scalability, and integrations" required to meet modern IT demands.

But that's not all. These environments are often fragmented, forcing users to traverse disparate systems, which only adds to both complexity and strain.

By consolidating these fragmented systems into a single, streamlined architecture, enterprises can develop infrastructure that not only meets modern demands, but also proves more cost-efficient and flexible.

How does storage performance impact enterprises?

Outdated storage solutions lack the raw power required to contend with cumbersome AI workloads and growing data volumes.

This creates critical bottlenecks within IT environments, which has an impact on both operational efficiency and application performance.

How can I tackle storage complexity?

Fragmented storage environments naturally contribute to complexity. Omdia describes these as "isolated islands lacking optimal integration with servers, the network, the virtualization/container layer, and the cloud".

Put simply, these disparate "islands" lack interoperability, meaning that the first step in tackling storage complexity is consolidation. Creating a singular, streamlined environment is vital and enables enterprises to cross that first critical hurdle.

How can Dell PowerStore help?

With Dell PowerStore, enterprises can consolidate their storage infrastructure within one easy-to-use platform. This solution forms a key component of the Dell Private Cloud and offers users a range of tools and features aimed at streamlining and automating processes. This significantly helps reduce manual toil and simplify storage operations.

Dell PowerStore offers the performance capabilities required to contend with modern IT workloads. It is also highly flexible, allowing enterprises to scale based on changing requirements.

To learn more about how you can tackle storage complexity with Dell PowerStore, download the full whitepaper, 'Storage Is Breaking Under Modern IT Demands: How Dell PowerStore Delivers the Fix.'