More than two-thirds (68%) of organisations expect at least half of their applications to be hosted in cloud-native architectures by the end of 2026, according to research from Omdia.

This cloud-native shift is being spurred by a combination of factors, with enterprises ramping up adoption of AI and advanced analytics capabilities.

Notably, container-focused microservice architectures are playing a key role. They provide a variety of advantages for businesses, enabling them to scale application development in a more agile, efficient, and secure manner.

Yet despite these benefits, Omdia warns that cloud native technologies such as Kubernetes are "not straightforward to manage". First and foremost, this creates additional strain for IT staff, resulting in higher workloads and a greater degree of complexity.

This complexity is exacerbated by the fact that cloud-native technologies often don't replace established IT architectures.

"They are an additional capability that must be deployed, managed, and operated alongside existing hypervisor-based application infrastructure," the consultancy notes in a whitepaper published in collaboration with Dell Technologies.

IT complexity is already a leading challenge for IT leaders, with 69% reporting that infrastructure complexity has a marked impact on IT operations. As such, enterprises need to consider storage options that compensate for the cloud-native shift.

That's where solutions such as Dell PowerStore offer a distinct advantage for IT leaders. The storage solution is designed specifically to help streamline containerization and optimize virtualization workloads.

With PowerStore, enterprises gain access to a single, dedicated platform for VMs and containers, allowing them to scale and expand capacity based on their evolving needs.

Crucially, the all-flash storage platform is purposefully optimized around Kubernetes deployments - an aspect that Omdia notes makes Dell "an exception" as far as industry standards go.

At the core of this design lies Container Storage Modules (CSM) for Kubernetes.

While competitor offerings typically offer support for Kubernetes and containers through the CSI API, CSM modules act as an extension on top of CSI drivers. This helps streamline integration with storage environments and allows enterprises to simplify management processes.

Streamlined integration has notable advantages, mainly that it helps optimize storage usage, according to Omdia, thereby reducing Kubernetes footprints.

Performance is also a key talking point when it comes to Dell PowerStore, largely because Kubernetes requires high-performance and low-latency infrastructure capabilities. Outdated infrastructure simply cannot contend with these workloads.

PowerStore leverages a non-volatile memory express (NVMe) architecture, which ticks all the boxes in terms of performance capabilities for both Kubernetes and demanding AI and analytics applications.

To learn more about how Dell PowerStore can support infrastructure modernization, containerization, and virtualization, download the full whitepaper, 'Dell PowerStore: Powering the Next Generation of Virtualization.'