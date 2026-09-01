3 business benefits of Dell Private Cloud

Enterprise infrastructure requirements are evolving rapidly. Spurred on by surging data volumes, virtualization, and cumbersome AI workloads, IT leaders are scrambling to modernize infrastructure environments and optimize their IT estates.

IDC's 2026 Cloud FutureScape report shows that private cloud is experiencing somewhat of a renaissance. Indeed, nearly half (40%) of large enterprises are expected to adopt private cloud for AI workloads by 2028, for example.

Private cloud has traditionally been viewed as more complex compared to plug-and-play approaches such as public cloud. However, now IT leaders see it as an attractive opportunity.

Modern private cloud solutions provide flexibility and simplicity in one secure package - and simplification is a key focus for IT leaders at present.

Decades of IT overhauls, hardware adoption processes, and digital transformation efforts have resulted in increasingly complex IT environments.

Enterprises now host a sprawling variety of workloads while contending with outdated hardware that can't keep pace with the pressure - and costs - created by technologies such as artificial intelligence.

Solutions such as Dell Private Cloud address these challenges directly, enabling enterprises to overhaul and modernize their IT infrastructure through a centralized platform. At the same time, it provides frontline workers with a range of intuitive automation and AI-powered features to streamline processes.

So how can businesses benefit from Dell Private Cloud?

1. Simplified infrastructure

Underpinning Dell Private Cloud is the Dell Automation Platform. It is designed to streamline both adoption and administration of IT infrastructure.

This provides users with blueprint-driven workflows designed to help automate deployment processes, as well as management capabilities. For longer-term maintenance, the platform also provides automation features designed to simplify lifecycle management.

These automated lifecycle management features help ensure your IT environment "stays optimized over time" and provide updates as and when they're needed.

Automation capabilities aren't restricted to maintenance and management, however. For enterprises, scalability is a key factor in choosing the right hardware, and Dell Private Cloud offers intelligent configuration capabilities. This allows users to easily scale clusters or add nodes based on changing requirements.

2. Flexible infrastructure

Flexibility is a key factor for IT leaders when considering IT infrastructure modernization. Vendor lock-in has rapidly become a recurring pain point for organizations, keeping them confined within the same walled gardens

Dell Private Cloud, meanwhile, provides an "open, disaggregated architecture" for users. Put simply, this means enterprises can deploy their own preferred third-party OS licenses, such as Azure Local, Red Hat, Nutanix, or VMware - all on Dell hardware.

This "bring-your-own-licenses" approach provides marked flexibility improvements for IT leaders, allowing them to essentially mix and match solutions while operating on a trusted infrastructure foundation.

3. Future proofing

Given the rapid changes to infrastructure over the last five years alone, IT leaders are naturally thinking ahead as their digital transformation and AI adoption projects accelerate and mature.

Dell Private Cloud is adaptable and designed to meet the business needs of today and the demands of tomorrow, too.

The platform allows users to scale private cloud infrastructure based on changing needs. Underpinned by the aforementioned automation features, this means that scaling your IT estate to contend with additional pressure is no longer a potentially lengthy and expensive process.

If you'd like to learn more about how Dell Private Cloud can help your business, download the solution brief, 'Dell Private Cloud - Enabled by Dell Automation Platform.'

3 business benefits of Dell Private Cloud
# DELL Technologies Solution Brief ## Dell Private Cloud Enabled by Dell Automation Platform Dell Private Cloud, enabled by Dell Automation Platform, offers a powerful combination of flexibility, simplicity, and automation to help organizations tackle IT complexity and drive innovation. Built on Dell's proven disaggregated infrastructure, it provides an intelligent, scalable solution for managing diverse workloads. With Dell Private Cloud, businesses can streamline operations, reduce costs, and adapt to evolving needs — all while safeguarding their technology investments. ### Challenges of Modern IT Managing today's IT environment is increasingly complex as organizations support a growing mix of workloads, adapt to rapid technological change, and balance pressures around cost, sustainability, and agility. AI is one of the most prominent examples of this challenge, as workloads move from pilot to production and place new demands on infrastructure. Yet many organizations are still relying on IT environments that were never designed for today's combination of traditional applications, AI, and edge computing. Traditional architecture models often fall short: * **3-Tier Architecture:** While flexible, they are time-consuming to deploy, challenging to manage, and require specialized upgrade skills. * **Hyperconverged Infrastructure (HCI):** Simplifies deployment and operations, but locks organizations into rigid configurations, increasing costs at scale and limiting adaptability. #### Flexibility Without Vendor Lock-In An open, disaggregated architecture lets you deploy your preferred third-party OS licenses, like VMware, Red Hat, Nutanix, or Azure Local, on trusted Dell hardware. This freedom ensures ultimate control over your infrastructure without vendor lock-in. ### Dell Private Cloud Dell Private Cloud is a software solution that bridges the gap between flexibility and simplicity, offering the freedom of disaggregated infrastructure with all the benefits of automation and ease of use. Dell Private Cloud leverages Dell Automation Platform to simplify the deployment, management and scalability of private cloud ecosystems, transforming them into ready-to-run, fully-supported infrastructure. #### Automation-Driven Simplicity Powered by Dell Automation Platform, Dell Private Cloud automates deployment, management, and scaling. Blueprint-driven workflows and intelligent lifecycle management ensure a continuously validated state, optimizing efficiency and maintaining stability. ### **Built to Work With Your New or Existing Infrastructure** A subscription for Dell Private Cloud software seamlessly ties together three essential components: * **Dell Storage:** Harness the power of your current Dell storage or invest in new systems. Opt for platform-integrated storage, with Dell PowerStore, which offers full automation and integrated lifecycle workflows, or choose from a range of platform-compatible Dell storage options, which are validated with Dell Private Cloud, but managed independently. * **Dell Compute:** Run your private cloud on trusted Dell PowerEdge servers—either by reusing your established hardware or onboarding new systems as your needs grow. With standard PowerEdge servers, there's no requirement for specialized equipment, empowering you to repurpose infrastructure as your business evolves. * **3rd Party Cloud OS:** Bring your own third-party cloud OS licenses—such as VMware, Red Hat, Nutanix or Azure Local—through your preferred channels. Dell Private Cloud seamlessly integrates into their management consoles (VMware vCenter, Red Hat OpenShift Web Console, Nutanix Prism and Azure Portal), allowing your teams to continue using familiar management tools and processes. This flexibility lets you leverage existing expertise, streamlines transitions, and removes the need for extensive retraining. #### Future-Proof Adaptability Scale your private cloud with confidence. Repurpose hardware, pivot to new software ecosystems, and adapt to evolving business needs — all with intelligent automation and comprehensive solution-level support. # Validated Blueprints for Dell Private Cloud Dell Validated Blueprints are Dell-tested, declarative templates that define the desired state of your environment, written in TOSCA-based YAML files and orchestrated by Dell Automation Platform. These blueprints automate essential activities — such as cluster deployment, expansion, and PowerStore updates — by turning proven architectures into repeatable, automated workflows. With this approach, organizations can efficiently deploy and scale private clouds across VMware, Red Hat, Nutanix, or Azure Local, ensuring consistent, confident, and accelerated operations at every step. | Cost-effective | Efficient | Robust | Automated | | :—- | :—- | :—- | :—- | | **65% cost savings** | **2.5 hours** | **70,000+ hours** | **90%** | | compared to HCI¹ | to deploy clusters, with zero manual effort² | of testing³ | fewer steps to provision vs. manual deployment⁴ | ## **Intelligent Automation** Dell Private Cloud, powered by the Dell Automation Platform, delivers next-level automation and operational efficiency across the entire private cloud lifecycle—making private cloud smarter and simpler to run. * **Simplified Deployment:** With Dell's blueprint-driven workflows, customers can rapidly set up clusters and expand environments with confidence. These Dell-tested templates eliminate manual errors and accelerate infrastructure readiness, while deep integration with Dell PowerStore storage ensures a seamless, automated experience from day one. * **Intelligent Configuration:** Centralized orchestration empowers users to easily scale clusters and add nodes as their requirements change. Built-in compliance checks and pre-validated configurations keep environments stable and secure, so teams can operate with clarity and confidence. * **Continuous Optimization:** Automated lifecycle management helps ensure the environment stays optimized over time, with validated updates and advanced tools like LCM prechecks and update advisors simplifying planning and minimizing disruption. Dell Private Cloud provides the unique flexibility to drift from a validated state when business needs require, balancing operational control with ongoing reliability. Ultimately, Dell Private Cloud brings all the automation and ease-of-use of a hyperconverged appliance, but with even more advanced lifecycle management and the adaptability of the Dell Automation Platform, empowering organizations to keep pace with change. ## **Dell Services That Move Your Business Forward** Building infrastructure is no longer the challenge. Delivering business-focused services, wherever and whenever you need them, is what sets leaders apart. Dell Services keeps you moving forward after your Dell Private Cloud goes live. We help you build a flexible, production-ready cloud environment that meets today's demands and scales for tomorrow. Our expert-led approach to production workload readiness, adopting cloud-native architectures, simplifying and automating recovery procedures and moving workloads into the cloud is designed to speed time to value from the new cloud platform. In addition, consider our Managed Services to reduce operational burden, improve reliability and optimize costs so your IT teams can stay focused on innovation and strategic business outcomes. With Dell as your partner, your private cloud becomes a strategic advantage. —- 1. Arcilla, Alex. Dell Private Cloud: Dynamic and Flexible IT Architecture for an Ever-changing Business Landscape. Omdia, May. 2026. Commissioned by Dell Technologies. Actual results may vary. CLM-015607 2. Based on internal Dell testing. After hardware installation, configuration and platform onboarding. No manual interaction required after initiation. Actual results may vary May 2025. CLM-014262. 3. Based on internal Dell testing. Dell Private Cloud deploying VMware, Red Hat and Nutanix. April 2026. Actual results may vary. CLM-014261. 4. Based on internal Dell testing. Manual steps automated through a single Dell Private Cloud blueprint. Actual results may vary. May 2025. CLM-014260. © 2026 Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. All Rights Reserved. Dell and other trademarks are trademarks of Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks may be trademarks of their respective owners.

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