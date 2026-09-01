Two cyber resilience platforms can protect the same amount of data while requiring very different amounts of infrastructure to do it. As protected data volumes rise, architecture can determine both the hardware required and the wider operational footprint around it.

Scale-out platforms can make expansion straightforward, but every additional node brings its own resource requirements. Dell PowerProtect Data Domain reduces data early in the protection process and is designed to scale capacity without the same dependence on additional compute.

Myth 1: More data inevitably means more compute

Growing protected data volumes do not have to drive a proportional increase in infrastructure. PowerProtect Data Domain reduces redundant data as it is ingested, lowering the amount that needs to be stored as protected capacity grows.

In Dell's internal analysis of an environment protecting 2.1PB of mixed workloads, PowerProtect required just one server, compared with 23 for Cohesity and 64 for Rubrik.

Myth 2: Adding more flash is a simple way to scale

Flash can improve performance, but heavy reliance on it for capacity growth leaves infrastructure more exposed to component costs and supply constraints. AI workloads are adding further demand for flash and memory across the wider market.

PowerProtect Data Domain uses DRAM and flash primarily to accelerate performance. Capacity expansion therefore does not depend on scaling those resources at the same rate as protected data.

Myth 3: Architecture only affects storage capacity

The impact of architecture extends beyond the storage system itself. Additional servers and SSDs can increase power and cooling demands, while larger scale-out environments may also require more network infrastructure. A growing node count can mean additional switching and cabling, with more configuration work for IT teams.

In Dell's internal analysis, PowerProtect used 5.7kW in the modelled environment, compared with 15kW for Cohesity and 27kW for Rubrik - representing up to 80% lower energy use. As data volumes grow, those differences also shape the operating footprint around the protection platform.

Explore the full architecture comparison

This eBook sets out Dell's complete comparisons of server requirements, SSD use, energy consumption, and network infrastructure. It also explores the architectural choices behind PowerProtect's approach to data reduction and infrastructure efficiency.

For the full comparison and a closer look at the PowerProtect architecture and how it can benefit your business, download the eBook, 'Architecture Matters: Dell PowerProtect.'